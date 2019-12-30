Action scenes for the female leads in Thalapathy- 64? Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Thalapathy 64 is slated to release on April 9, 2020. After wrapping up the Karnataka schedule, the team is all set to commence the next schedule soon in Chennai. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this