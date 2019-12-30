Global  

How Kevin Hart's wife found out about his cheating affair

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish says she found out that he was cheating on her while she was pregnant. In an episode of comedian's new Netflix docuseries "Don't F**k This Up", Parrish recalled the moment she discovered Hart was being unfaithful while pregnant with their first child together, reports...
News video: Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas

Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas 00:40

 Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony [Video]Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay..

Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together [Video]Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Watch as Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair

Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affairKevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has said that she got to know about the actor's extra-marital affair after she received a direct message (DM). In 2017, Hart was...
WorldNews

Kevin Hart admits he was ‘immature’ in handling the backlash against his historic homophobic tweets

Up next in ‘Things nobody asked for, seriously, who actually asked for this?’ Kevin Hart was ready to tell all during his Netflix documentary which aired...
PinkNews

