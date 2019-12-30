Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai unsure about Arhaan Khan?

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bigg Boss S13 has experienced a mix-bag of emotions but one thing that's been constant in the house is the warmth of love. While Rashami Desai is all bold and transparent, she has her special someone to mellow her down. But having said that, the recent clip of Unseen Undekha revealed some interesting insights about the lives of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 03:21

 Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 06:46Published

Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive [Video]Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive

Watch Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota Wants To Replace SALMAN KHAN In Bigg Boss 13 Also Revealed About His Entry With Katrina Kaif In Bigg Boss 13. Watch Video Now To Know More.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if she were in his girlfriend Rashami Desai's place

After her eviction, Shefali Bagga revealed what she could have possibly done to Arhaan Khan if she were in his girlfriend Rashami Desai's place. Check our her...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

'Wasn't the right time to tell Rashami Desai': 'Bigg Boss 13' evicted contestant Arhaan Khan on his 5-year-old kid

During an interaction, Arhaan Khan, who got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 13' spoke about controversies related to Rashami Desai.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.