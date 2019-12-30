Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Julia Garner & Mark Foster Share First Photo From Their Wedding!

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Julia Garner and Mark Foster have shared the first official photo from their wedding! The 25-year-old Ozark actress and the 35-year-old Foster the People frontman both took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo taken by photographer Andy Barron. “12/27/19 💍,” the newlyweds post captioned the photo of them sitting in the backseat of a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilary Duff shares first picture from low-key wedding to Matthew Koma [Video]Hilary Duff shares first picture from low-key wedding to Matthew Koma

Newlywed Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to share a happy snap from her wedding to Matthew Koma with fans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Bringing Hope to Kids and Families in Foster Care [Video]Bringing Hope to Kids and Families in Foster Care

Througout 2019, The Morning Blend has teamed up with our friends at First Bank Financial Centre to shine a light on groups doing good in our communities through our Morning Blend Gives Back campaign...

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julia Garner & Mark Foster Are Married!

Julia Garner and Mark Foster tied the knot! The 25-year-old Ozark actress and the 35-year-old Foster the People frontman got married on Saturday (December 28)....
Just Jared

Julia Garner Marries Foster the People Star

The 'Ozark' actress exchanges wedding vows with her groom Mark Foster in a hush-hush ceremony attended by close family and friends including top designer Zac...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Foster the People's Mark Foster & Actress Julia Garner Marry https://t.co/hYHIzNh4QI 9 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #foster Julia Garner & Mark Foster Share First Photo From Their Wedding! https://t.co/tBo46jJcwz 14 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #foster Julia Garner & Mark Foster Share First Photo From Their Wedding! https://t.co/tBo46jJcwz 14 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Ozark star Julia Garner marries Foster The People’s Mark Foster https://t.co/jB5AVoKVPK 26 minutes ago

jeetrainers

Java EE Trainers √ Ozark actress Julia Garner marries Foster the People frontman Mark Foster after months-long ... #MyNews ➤… https://t.co/8mJO18wK2I 33 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Foster Julia Garner Weds Rocker Mark Foster https://t.co/KMRnoGtzXv 55 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Foster Julia Garner Weds Rocker Mark Foster https://t.co/KMRnoGtzXv 56 minutes ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Ozark star Julia Garner marries musician Mark Foster https://t.co/D7oEQJ0NYN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.