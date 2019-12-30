Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with her tiny role in 'The Irishman'

DANNYFURLONGDJ RT @PageSix: Anna Paquin says she is ‘incredibly happy’ with her seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’ https://t.co/BQ9rIuofLe https://t.co/5rM… 3 days ago

Page Six Anna Paquin says she is ‘incredibly happy’ with her seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’ https://t.co/BQ9rIuofLe https://t.co/5rMiX9nuMM 3 days ago

Web Design and SEO Anna Paquin says she's ‘incredibly happy’ with seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’ https://t.co/XMyxnrnza3 https://t.co/byEjn4btoY 4 days ago

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with seven-word role in The Irishman https://t.co/yvc5AgarlI https:… 4 days ago

The Huda RT @Brandy_Shp: "Anna Paquin says she's ‘incredibly happy’ with seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’" https://t.co/QBieaFSFVx https://t.co/dEV… 5 days ago

Richard Lee Manner RT @PageSix: Anna Paquin is ‘incredibly happy’ with her seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’ https://t.co/HZPKRZ6cQB https://t.co/of7rdmZKpL 5 days ago

Page Six Anna Paquin is ‘incredibly happy’ with her seven-word role in ‘The Irishman’ https://t.co/HZPKRZ6cQB https://t.co/of7rdmZKpL 5 days ago