Fan threatens if SRK doesn’t announce his next

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial ‘Zero’ which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Post the box office debacle, SRK has taken a break for a while. It was a special film for him, hence the failure of it has affected him a lot.
