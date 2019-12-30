Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

ContactMusic Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness 01:13

 Daisy Ridley thinks it is unusual that she is "really happy" at the age of 27.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness - Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy. The 27-year-old actres… https://t.co/OTImAN9CzJ 5 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness #DaisyRidley #Rey #RiseOfSkywalker #StarWars https://t.co/ypIRafCz8g 9 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Daisy Ridley’s unusual happiness https://t.co/b5dJWKPUUE https://t.co/aDNJhC34pp 12 hours ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness https://t.co/FQLCuNmJcU 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.