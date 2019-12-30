Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's first picture with baby Ayat is the most precious thing you'll see today

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma have named their little one Ayat, and the first picture of their daughter is too cute for words. Aayush took to Instagram today to share a picture of himself with baby Eva and the picture will surely make you... Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on December 27. Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma have named their little one Ayat, and the first picture of their daughter is too cute for words. Aayush took to Instagram today to share a picture of himself with baby Eva and the picture will surely make you 👓 View full article

