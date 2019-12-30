Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Neena Gupta: Jealous of girls doing such good work, wish I was younger

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Neena Gupta is thrilled with the kind of work coming her way, but at the same time the actor says she feels envious of the younger generation of women in the industry, who are getting a chance play varied parts so early on in their careers.

Neena, 60, said she found a new lease of life as an actor with films like Badhaai Ho,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive [Video]Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive

A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jealous of girls doing such good work, wish I was younger: Neena Gupta


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.