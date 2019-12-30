Juicy J Is Sorry for 'Inspiring' People to Do Drugs After Rapper Pals' Deaths

The 'Bandz a Make Her Dance' rapper takes to his Twitter account to issue the apology, following the drug-related deaths of fellow hip-hop stars Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice WRLD.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Juice WRLD's family opens up about late star's battle with prescription drugs The family of late rapper Juice Wrld have spoken candidly about his death and long term battle with his prescription drug dependency. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published on December 12, 2019

Tweets about this