Juicy J Is Sorry for 'Inspiring' People to Do Drugs After Rapper Pals' Deaths

AceShowbiz Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The 'Bandz a Make Her Dance' rapper takes to his Twitter account to issue the apology, following the drug-related deaths of fellow hip-hop stars Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice WRLD.
