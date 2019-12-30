Global  

Zac Efron gets serious illness while shooting for 'Killing Zac Efron'

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): American actor Zac Efron got a life-threatening infection while he was shooting for a new reality show 'Killing Zac Efron' in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas.
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

