Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Avengers: Endgame' sells most online tickets in India, 'URI' is 2nd

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" was the highest-selling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka 'Avengers: Endgame' sells most online tickets in India, 'URI' is 2nd https://t.co/3n2ejQj4XJ #news #headlines https://t.co/c1xIudGvCO 6 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame was the #highestselling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing. https://t.co/78kge1RAYx 8 hours ago

TheAvengersZone

The Avengers Zone RT @OmmcomNews: Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame" was the highest-selling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing. #Avenge… 8 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame" was the highest-selling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing.… https://t.co/F69RJpwYzz 8 hours ago

kushanmitra

Kushan Mitra 'Avengers: Endgame' sells most online tickets in India, 'URI' is 2nd https://t.co/Cq2Pj3QlEg 8 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas 'Avengers: Endgame' sells most online tickets in India, 'URI' is 2nd https://t.co/FIJplTrdG4 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.