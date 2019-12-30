Global  

Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Her Family Not Greeting Her After 'I'm a Celebrity' Elimination

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Caitlyn Jenner is responding to the rumors that her family purposely stayed away and didn’t greet her after her elimination on the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, which filmed in Australia. “My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they [...]
 Caitlyn Jenner says her time in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle has helped her to "put her life into perspective".

