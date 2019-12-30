Global  

Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to needy musician

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for "Indian Idol" season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh.
