YouTube's Trisha Paytas Makes Out With Jaclyn Hill's Ex-Husband

Trisha Paytas and Jon Hill are locking lips--and the Internet doesn't know what to say. The YouTuber, who revealed to viewers in November that she had "married" a cardboard...



Recent related videos from verified sources Trisha Paytas SLAMS Gabbie with Restraining Order! Trisha Paytas is putting down the hammer lately by filling out a restraining order to Gabbie Hanna. Find out why in just a minute. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:31Published 3 weeks ago TRISHA PAYTAS SUING GABBIE HANNA FOR DEFAMTION Trisha Paytas is now suing Gabbi Hanna for defamation, and it looks like this is just the beginning. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:30Published on November 14, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this