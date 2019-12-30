Global  

Trump is America’s Most Admired Man for First Time, Ties With Obama in Annual Gallup Poll

Mediaite Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump tied with former President Barack Obama as the most admired man in America this year, according to a Gallup poll published on Monday. Eighteen percent of U.S. adults polled chose President Trump, while 18 percent chose former President Obama. Unsurprisingly, Trump was most popular among Republicans, while Obama was most popular among […]
News video: Trump (In Tie With Obama) Is America's Most Admired Man: Gallup

Trump (In Tie With Obama) Is America's Most Admired Man: Gallup 00:39

 Gallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.

Trump, Obama tied as ‘most admired man’ for first time: poll

An annual Gallup poll shows President Trump sharing the title of "most admired man" with former President Barack Obama for the first time. 
FOXNews.com

Donald Trump And Barack Obama Tie For America’s Most Admired Man

They tied with 18 percent each
Daily Caller


