‘It’s Not Going Away’: CNN’s Ana Navarro Calls Out Joe Biden for Lacking ‘Tight, Consistent Answers’ on Hunter

Mediaite Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
CNN commentator *Ana Navarro* said former Vice President *Joe Biden* really needs to do better about answering the recurring questions he faces about his dealings with Ukraine and the actions of his son, *Hunter*.
