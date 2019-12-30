Global  

Kate Middleton Regretted Her Christmas Day Outfit Choice - Here's the Reason Why!

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Duchess Kate Middleton seemed to have a regret about her Christmas Day outfit – she was far too hot in her heavy Catherine Walker coat! One royal fan who greeted the Duchess and Princess Charlotte spoke about what happened when they met the Duchess. “Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she [...]
News video: Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song

Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song 01:05

 Prince William and Kate Middleton wake up every day to Prince George’s favorite song not necessarily because they want to, but because their son is obsessed with it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

