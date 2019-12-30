Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him

Billboard.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing HimSharon Osbourne made a bizarre confession during an appearance on the BBC game show Would I Lie to You? last week: She once fired one of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years [Video]Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered the Black Sabbath rocker not to fly.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas [Video]Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas 'The Talk' panellist is spending the festive period in England, her home country, as she is starring in the stage show 'Nativity! The Musical' at the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne Forced an Assistant Into Her Burning House to Retrieve Paintings, Then Fired Him

People are appalled by a story that Sharon Osbourne just told on a British game show. While appearing on Would I Lie To You, Sharon had to tell a story about her...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him https://t.co/r5IGJxCBtq 5 hours ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him https://t.co/gDqfGN6MWc 2 days ago

JcmHoldings

JCM Holdings Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him… https://t.co/mgPCqNU8mj 2 days ago

Upcoming100

Upcoming 100 Charts Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him… https://t.co/REsgH2Ik0o 2 days ago

StarlightPR1

Starlight PR™ Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him… https://t.co/4m8UBftMOs 2 days ago

BESTdamnBEATS

BEST DAMN BEATS Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him… https://t.co/ZDhJXC0fbJ 2 days ago

ManagersPro1

ManagersPro Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him… https://t.co/0QRgGttbIf 2 days ago

farther_go

GoFarther Sharon Osbourne Recalls Sending Ozzy's Assistant Into a Burning House... And Then Firing Him https://t.co/EWxunungZV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.