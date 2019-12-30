Global  

Mike Pompeo Throws Cold Water on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Not Something I Want to Do’

Mediaite Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threw cold water rumors he’s intending to run for Senate during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Monday, declaring that “there’s still work to do” as Secretary of State and that he’ll remain in the role for as long as President Donald Trump wants him to. “You’re beloved in your […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Report: Trump Is Already Floating Replacement Secretary of State

Report: Trump Is Already Floating Replacement Secretary of StateAt the beginning of last year, Mike Pompeo ruled out a 2020 Senate run, saying he would serve as Donald Trump’s secretary of state for as long as the president...
WorldNews

