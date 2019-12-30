Global  

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's eve in Gokuldham Society

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
As the year comes to an end, almost everyone reflects on the time that has gone by and hopes to welcome the coming year with memories that are full of joy and happiness. Similarly, in Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the residents of Gokuldham Society have planned to ring in the New Year...
News video: New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop at Margaritaville

New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop at Margaritaville

 Also in Biloxi there’s a family friendly party with live entertainment. You don’t have to wait until midnight to bring in the New Year with a ‘pop.’

NYC's iconic New Year's Eve ball tested in Times Square [Video]NYC's iconic New Year's Eve ball tested in Times Square

A local high school teacher tests the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on Monday (December 30), seeing if it's ready for the decade-ending debauchery taking place tomorrow night.

2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop [Video]2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop

The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum will drop the ball in 2020: the Oyster Ball. For the past four years, this event has been the perfect way to usher in a fresh start to the New Year.

Red lingerie and lucky fish: New Year's Eve traditions in Europe

Europeans celebrate a wide variety of New Year's Eve traditions. From Scotland to Turkey, here are the most remarkable customs to ring in the New Year.
Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial...
