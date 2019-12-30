Global  

Priya Prakash Varrier leaves an emotional reply to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak video

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Priya Prakash Varrier leaves an emotional reply to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak videoDeepika Padukone shared her first DPism video on December 28 and shared some funny moments from her first day at the shoot of Chhapaak. With prosthetics on her face, it looked like Deepika shot the video with Meghna Gulzar on the sets of Chhapaak.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video that is garnering all kinds of attention....
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone spotted during promotion of ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone spotted during promotion of ‘Chhapaak’ 01:11

 Deepika Padukone spotted during promotion of ‘Chhapaak’

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan's SWEET Birthday Wish To Deepika Padukone [Video]Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan's SWEET Birthday Wish To Deepika Padukone

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt has this thing to say for Deepika Padukone on her birthday. Watch the video to know more

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:12Published

Deepika Padukone celebrates her 34th birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors [Video]Deepika Padukone celebrates her 34th birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday at Sheroes cafe. Sheroes is a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow. Husband Ranveer Singh also accompanied Deepika to Lucknow. Acid attack..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published


Deepika Padukone and 'Chhapaak' team conduct social experiment, share video

Mumbai [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and the team of her forthcoming 'Chhapaak' film walked the streets of Mumbai to conduct a social experiment and...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life

Deepika Padukone reveals the name of the celebrity husband Ranveer Singh is jealous of

Deepika Padukone reveals the name of the celebrity husband Ranveer Singh is jealous ofThe upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show awaits the audience as Deepika Padukone will grace the stage. The phrase 'life comes to a full circle' is true in a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyBollywood Life

ajay_nandy

Ajay Kumar Nandy PRIYA PRAKASH VARRIER LEAVES AN EMOTIONAL REPLY TO DEEPIKA PADUKONE’s CHHAPAAK VIDEO : https://t.co/9h6aGZXggh https://t.co/EpZFgu30IN 5 days ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed - News18 https://t.co/97WFs0yf08 1 week ago

scrapdealerdel

shashi sharma Scrap Dealer Delhi https://t.co/DPwL3DyZzV Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed - News1… https://t.co/LHM2nVtPgF 1 week ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: #DeepikaPadukone challenges #PriyaPrakashVarrier as she winks in a video, leaves Malayalam star overwhelmed https://t.co/roi… 1 week ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed – News18 https://t.co/FeG9yYIshH https://t.co/p09AB61Lt4 1 week ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: "Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen," Priya Prakash Varrier reacted to the wink. htt… 1 week ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz "Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen," Priya Prakash Varrier reacted to the wink. https://t.co/FJBXrJMmoJ 1 week ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Deepika Padukone has shared a BTS video from the sets of Chhapaak, where is seen winking like Priya Prakash Varrier https://t.co/UW7PDkQpKu 1 week ago

