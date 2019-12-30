Neil Innes Dead - 'Monty Python' Writer & Actor Passes Away at 75
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Neil Innes has sadly passed away at the age of 75. The Monty Python writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday night (December 29), his agent Nigel Morton confirmed to USA Today. “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December [...]
