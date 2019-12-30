Global  

Neil Innes Dead - 'Monty Python' Writer & Actor Passes Away at 75

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Neil Innes has sadly passed away at the age of 75. The Monty Python writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday night (December 29), his agent Nigel Morton confirmed to USA Today. “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December [...]
News video: Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75 00:58

 Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December...

