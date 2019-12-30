Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' songwriter, dead at 75

Monday, 30 December 2019 () Comedic writer and actor Neil Innes, who created a Beatles parody group called the Rutles and frequently worked with the members of Monty Python, has died at age 75. his agent confirmed Monday.
