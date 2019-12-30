Global  

Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' songwriter, dead at 75

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Comedic writer and actor Neil Innes, who created a Beatles parody group called the Rutles and frequently worked with the members of Monty Python, has died at age 75. his agent confirmed Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Innes: Monty Python songwriter dies aged 75

He was known as "the seventh Python" as well as for The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and The Rutles.
BBC News

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

LONDON (AP) — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed. The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

MistressPrime

—(••÷[ уνσииє ¢. ¢σиωαу ]÷••)— Neil Innes, Monty Python collaborator, dies aged 75' | via @telegraph https://t.co/WwhGI3oWb7 3 seconds ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @RollingStone: Neil Innes, the comedy musician who worked with Monty Python and helped form the Beatles parody band, the Rutles, has die… 7 seconds ago

Social_Media_dy

Latest News Headlines Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' songwriter, dead at 75 https://t.co/X7OS6tb963 via @circleboom 16 seconds ago

jbkavungal

techvu Monty Python collaborator Neil Innes dies at age 75 - https://t.co/Qk5qsTGFku 16 seconds ago

narkspud

Eric Graf RT @SteveHoffmanTV: RIP to Neil Innes. Songwriter of The Rutles, frequent Monty Python collaborator, and member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Ba… 33 seconds ago

libbyrp

lib P EEC1975 MD O.A.Dip #Maastricht 1992 #Leave RT @SkyNewsBreak: The agent for comedian and musician Neil Innes who collaborated with Monty Python and played with the Rutles says he has… 57 seconds ago

CGJohnson

Christopher Johnson RT @NYTObits: Neil Innes, who was a sort of honorary member of the Monty Python comedy troupe and made a name for himself with a nutty ass… 1 minute ago

meplusmydog

amanda RT @PasteMagazine: Monty Python (@montypython) collaborator and Rutles co-founder Neil Innes has died at the age of 75: https://t.co/6F2Co3… 1 minute ago

