Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' songwriter, dead at 75

13 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75 00:58 Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December...