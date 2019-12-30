Neil Innes, Monty Python Collaborator And Rutles Member, Dead At 75
Monday, 30 December 2019 () The singer and writer performed in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, appeared in Monty Python and the Holy Grail and later formed the Beatles pastiche, The Rutles, with Eric Idle.
Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December...