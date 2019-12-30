Global  

Neil Innes, Monty Python Collaborator And Rutles Member, Dead At 75

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The singer and writer performed in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, appeared in Monty Python and the Holy Grail and later formed the Beatles pastiche, The Rutles, with Eric Idle.
News video: Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75 00:58

 Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75. The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday. Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News. It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December...

Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' songwriter, dead at 75

Comedic writer and actor Neil Innes, who created a Beatles parody group called the Rutles and frequently worked with the members of Monty Python, has died at age...
FOXNews.com

Neil Innes: Monty Python songwriter dies aged 75

BBC Local News: Essex -- He was known as "the seventh Python" as well as for The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and The Rutles.
BBC Local News


