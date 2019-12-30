Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen 'shocked and saddened' by death of his stunt double: report

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
"Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen is mourning the death of one of his stunt doubles for the former HBO hit series, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas 00:34

 A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade [Video]Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Sure, we’ve played some great releases this decade, but it’s also seen more than its fair share of collective sighs. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing video games released..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:01Published

The Game Recalls Pulling Gun On Suge Knight & '60 Gangsters' [Video]The Game Recalls Pulling Gun On Suge Knight & '60 Gangsters'

LOS ANGELES, CA – Suge Knight is a notorious figure in the 90s West Coast rap game. The co-founder and former CEO of the infamous Death Row Records has always went about his business a certain way,..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GoT star Alfie Allen pays tribute to his stunt double

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Alfie Allen says he is "shocked and saddened" after learning about the death of his "Game of Thrones" double Andrew Dunbar.
Sify

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar passes away; Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy pays a tribute

Christmas Eve didn't turn out to be quite joyful for the crew of HBO's hit Game of Thrones as the team got to know that one of their actors passed away. Actor...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of his stunt double: report | Fox News https://t.co/9eJZTo4Eta 4 seconds ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen 'shocked and saddened' by death of his stunt double: report"… https://t.co/VxAindYQQk 4 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY ‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of his stunt double: report… https://t.co/SxNDlEBspz 4 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu ‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of his stunt double: report… https://t.co/FlUdJVthPR 7 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen 'shocked and saddened' by death of his stunt double: report… https://t.co/2q3A0HyCdN 10 minutes ago

dailystarpost1

daily star post 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen 'shocked and saddened' by death of his stunt double: report… https://t.co/3G6TdwioSu 12 minutes ago

WIONews

WION #AlfieAllen expressed shock over the sudden death of his #GameofThrones double #AndrewDunbar. Dunbar died suddenly… https://t.co/t2GmMAS3xS 2 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Game of Thrones Star Alfie Allen Pays Tribute to His Stunt Double Andrew Dunbar – News18 https://t.co/WTzT1COffy https://t.co/ESw0e2zlR2 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.