Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams reveals how he convinced Harrison Ford to return to franchise

Independent Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Famously reticent actor wanted to make sure character had a purpose, filmmaker says
News video: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week 01:13

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in the United States, the 'Star Wars' sequel brought in $32 million on Wednesday Disney has revealed,...

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame [Video]John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in..

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s character

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s characterStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams once praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for introducing Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to the Star...
‘Rise of Skywalker’ opens with $175.5 million; ‘Cats’ flops

NEW YORK (AP) — The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale couldn’t match its recent...
NicholasPalod2

Nick Palodichuk RT @AmazingNerdShow: New! Ep 103! This week we review #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker! Listen as we take a deep dive into the film and explore the… 5 seconds ago

LillianKeng90

LillianKeng90 RT @TheAmyNicholson: Now the excuses are getting hilarious. ILM must have gotten mad, so the as-of-today update is they didn't.... watch… 8 seconds ago

magulla23

Moises Maguilla RT @IGN: What was Finn trying to tell Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? John Boyega and J.J. Abrams reveal the answer: https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago

keksnek69

EatLikeSnake RT @freyasolo: star wars actors being done with the rise of skywalker press tour (mostly oscar isaac) https://t.co/LgUw2C6jsP 14 seconds ago

Calllofdutydogs

Dyl-ayne “The Mineral” Johnson now that i’ve seen the new one this is the correct Star Wars ranking: - Empire Strikes Back - New Hope - Return of… https://t.co/GyTs5BNVhu 27 seconds ago

jennielf

jennielf RT @Jennifer_deG: "J.J. emailed me and he said, ‘I think I have a Star Wars part for you... If England beat Colombia, you’re in.’ I was lik… 29 seconds ago

Champs13

Chris Santos RT @screenrant: #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker Ending Means To Rectify Episode 3 Separating Luke & Leia https://t.co/gEW7HRhYBm https://t.co… 45 seconds ago

JoeKearns_PSU

Joe Kearns The Rise of Skywalker: the Donald Trump of Star Wars movies https://t.co/fcvbcwdsaS 1 minute ago

