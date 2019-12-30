Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams reveals how he convinced Harrison Ford to return to franchise

Nick Palodichuk RT @AmazingNerdShow: New! Ep 103! This week we review #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker! Listen as we take a deep dive into the film and explore the… 5 seconds ago LillianKeng90 RT @TheAmyNicholson: Now the excuses are getting hilarious. ILM must have gotten mad, so the as-of-today update is they didn't.... watch… 8 seconds ago Moises Maguilla RT @IGN: What was Finn trying to tell Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? John Boyega and J.J. Abrams reveal the answer: https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago EatLikeSnake RT @freyasolo: star wars actors being done with the rise of skywalker press tour (mostly oscar isaac) https://t.co/LgUw2C6jsP 14 seconds ago Dyl-ayne “The Mineral” Johnson now that i’ve seen the new one this is the correct Star Wars ranking: - Empire Strikes Back - New Hope - Return of… https://t.co/GyTs5BNVhu 27 seconds ago jennielf RT @Jennifer_deG: "J.J. emailed me and he said, ‘I think I have a Star Wars part for you... If England beat Colombia, you’re in.’ I was lik… 29 seconds ago Chris Santos RT @screenrant: #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker Ending Means To Rectify Episode 3 Separating Luke & Leia https://t.co/gEW7HRhYBm https://t.co… 45 seconds ago Joe Kearns The Rise of Skywalker: the Donald Trump of Star Wars movies https://t.co/fcvbcwdsaS 1 minute ago