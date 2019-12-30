Steve Kazee Explains Why His Instagram Is 'Basically a Jenna Dewan Fan Account Now'

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have been linked since last October, and they are so in love as they await the birth of their first child together! Now, he’s gushing about her on his Instagram account and revealing why it seems like he’s running a Jenna Dewan fan page. “Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically [...] 👓 View full article

