'Anne With An E' Producer Reveals Why Series Will Not Be Revived: 'It Will Not Happen'
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Lots of fans are trying their best to get Netflix to renew Anne With An E, however, it unfortunately won’t be happening. Executive producer Miranda de Pencier wrote a note to fans after seeing their pleas online, and revealed why the show won’t be coming back. “Thank you so much for your tweets, hashtags, DMs, [...]
The actress and singer takes Vogue along for an eventful day in the life. Director: Rom Bokobza Producer: Rom Bokobza DP: Nate Gold Editors: Robby Massey & Chris Vanartsdalen Associate Producer: Nina..