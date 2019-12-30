Global  

'Anne With An E' Producer Reveals Why Series Will Not Be Revived: 'It Will Not Happen'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Lots of fans are trying their best to get Netflix to renew Anne With An E, however, it unfortunately won’t be happening. Executive producer Miranda de Pencier wrote a note to fans after seeing their pleas online, and revealed why the show won’t be coming back. “Thank you so much for your tweets, hashtags, DMs, [...]
