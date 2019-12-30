Chris Wallace Brandon RT @justjaredjr: Despite all the fans' efforts, #AnneWithAnE will not be coming back or revived for another season. Here's why: https://t.… 3 days ago Luca Forzin 'Anne With An E' Producer Reveals Why Series Will Not Be Revived: 'It Will Not Happen' Lots of fans are trying th… https://t.co/dHi4xbABRk 4 days ago Priscila 'Anne With An E' Producer Reveals Why Series Will Not Be Revived: 'It Will Not Happen' https://t.co/WXowHSXMFs via @JustJaredJr 4 days ago Just Jared Jr. Despite all the fans' efforts, #AnneWithAnE will not be coming back or revived for another season. Here's why: https://t.co/raAQIvQDsP 4 days ago