Who Could Follow Mariah Carey as the Next Artist to Get No. 1 Hot 100 Songs in Four Decades? Vote!

Billboard.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
  It's a belated Christmas Mariah-cle! Mariah Carey scores a first in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 this week (on the chart...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey jokes about her record-breaking achievement

Mariah Carey jokes about her record-breaking achievement 00:42

 American star Mariah Carey has joked about becoming the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades.

Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song Most Popular Song For Past 4 Decades

Mariah Carey's hit Christmas song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the first song to top the charts in four separate decades and is the first chart-topper of 2020.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:20Published

Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny [Video]Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny

Mariah Carey is locked in a lawsuit with her former nanny after she allegedly underpaid her.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published


Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist to Have No. 1 Songs in Four Decades!

Mariah Carey is queen of the charts! Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1, the 49-year-old entertainer has become the first artist to...
Just Jared

Mariah Carey is the first artist to have a No. 1 song span four decades on Billboard's Hot 100

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas is You" spends its third week at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 list.
USATODAY.com

