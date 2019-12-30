Global  

Cenk Uygur Rips Chuck Todd For Admitting He Was ‘Used’ by Trump Admin: ‘You’re a Patsy’

Mediaite Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur called out NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd for implying he didn’t realize the Trump administration was using his platform to “disseminate” falsehoods in a new interview In an interview with Rolling Stone this month Todd claimed, “Whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or […]
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Veuer
News video: NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales

NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales 01:13

 Social media is firing back at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd after he highlighted a letter comparing Bible-believing people to supporters of President Trump. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson [Video]NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson

NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson about impeachment and other issues on Capitol Hill.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 03:25

NBC's Chuck Todd discusses a new project in Milwaukee County focused on 2020 voters [Video]NBC's Chuck Todd discusses a new project in Milwaukee County focused on 2020 voters

NBC News and Meet the Press are launching a brand new project that's focused on 2020 voters in key swing states, including Wisconsin. Our Charles Benson talked to NBC's Chuck Todd about the new..

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 03:27


Recent related news from verified sources

Chuck Todd: Trump Using Classic Propaganda Techniques to Dismiss and Reject Facts

*Chuck Todd* today hosted a special edition of Meet the Press on "alternative facts" with a particular focus on President *Donald Trump* and the White House.
Mediaite

NYU Professor Jay Rosen Tears Chuck Todd for Just Now Realizing Republicans Lie for Trump

New York University Journalism Professor Jay Rosen tore the flesh from Chuck Todd's bones over an interview in which Todd confessed repeatedly to being "naive"...
Mediaite

