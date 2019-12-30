Global  

Lucy Hale Rehearses For 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Event in NYC

Just Jared Jr Monday, 30 December 2019
Lucy Hale keeps warm in a chic coat while rehearsing for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Sunday afternoon (December 29) in New York City. The 30-year-old Katy Keene actress ran through the big night’s events with host Ryan Seacrest. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale The [...]
News video: Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC 03:11

 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...

