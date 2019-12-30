Pippa Middleton & Younger Brother James Hit the Beach in St. Barth! Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Middleton family is enjoying the holidays in St. Barth! Siblings Pippa and James Middleton spent the day at the beach with their family on Monday afternoon (December 30) in St. Barth. Pippa showed off her fit figure in a gray bikini as she was spotted running into the ocean for a quick swim. Back [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MiddletonMaven RT @JustJared: Pippa Middleton bares her incredible bikini body on vacation with younger brother James! https://t.co/mG441MdJzr 30 minutes ago JustJared.com Pippa Middleton bares her incredible bikini body on vacation with younger brother James! https://t.co/mG441MdJzr 2 hours ago Man Crush Monday New Bikini: Pippa Middleton & Younger Brother James Hit the Beach in https://t.co/siaEVfWEHR #WCW #MCM… https://t.co/PhhWStntHd 2 hours ago