Pippa Middleton & Younger Brother James Hit the Beach in St. Barth!

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Middleton family is enjoying the holidays in St. Barth! Siblings Pippa and James Middleton spent the day at the beach with their family on Monday afternoon (December 30) in St. Barth. Pippa showed off her fit figure in a gray bikini as she was spotted running into the ocean for a quick swim. Back [...]
