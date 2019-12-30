Look: LL Cool J Teases Rap Comeback Brewing W/ Q-Tip Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

New York rap pioneer LL Cool J sounds like he’s ready for one more rap game run. The hip-hop veteran has teased fans about putting new music together with fellow music trendsetter Q-Tip. Look and comment below!



