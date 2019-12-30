Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Flaunt Cute PDA During Yoga Session

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid show off some cute PDA while doing yoga with their friends on Monday afternoon (December 30) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old singer and the 20-year-old model did some meditation while enjoying the beautiful weather outdoors. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Just the other day, Dua posted [...] 👓 View full article

