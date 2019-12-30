Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Flaunt Cute PDA During Yoga Session

Just Jared Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid show off some cute PDA while doing yoga with their friends on Monday afternoon (December 30) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old singer and the 20-year-old model did some meditation while enjoying the beautiful weather outdoors. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Just the other day, Dua posted [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019 [Video]Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019. As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look back at the five best couples of this year!. 1. Halsey and Evan Peters. After being spotted getting cozy at Six Flags in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Dua Lipa's mature album [Video]Dua Lipa's mature album

Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album and is more involved with the production on the record.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Share Poolside Kisses on NYE!

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid embrace while spending time with friends by the pool on Tuesday (December 31) in Miami, Fla. The couple soaked up the sun...
Just Jared

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Seal It With a Kiss In New Photo

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are showing off some PDA! The 24-year-old “Don’t Start Now” singer shared a new photo of the cute couple sharing a kiss....
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid showed off some cute PDA while doing outdoor yoga in Miami! https://t.co/iVnedzLUJn 2 days ago

MaurizioGlovia

Maurizio Glovia Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Flaunt Cute PDA During Yoga Session https://t.co/wa12hRa9nq 2 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Flaunt Cute PDA During Yoga Session https://t.co/d0ZXlLJStP 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid showed off some cute PDA while doing outdoor yoga in Miami! https://t.co/iVnedzLUJn 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.