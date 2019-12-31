Politico Columnist Rips NY Times for Publishing Bret Stephens’ ‘Embarrassing Copy’: Edit Was ‘Too Little and Too Late’
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Politico media columnist Jack Shafer tore into both The New York Times and columnist Bret Stephens, all but outright stating that he believes readers would be better served if Stephens stopped writing. Shafer’s column lambasts Stephens’ piece, which cited the work of a eugenicist to argue Ashkenazi Jews are more intelligent than other people. “The […]