Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Politico Columnist Rips NY Times for Publishing Bret Stephens’ ‘Embarrassing Copy’: Edit Was ‘Too Little and Too Late’

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Politico media columnist Jack Shafer tore into both The New York Times and columnist Bret Stephens, all but outright stating that he believes readers would be better served if Stephens stopped writing. Shafer’s column lambasts Stephens’ piece, which cited the work of a eugenicist to argue Ashkenazi Jews are more intelligent than other people. “The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NY Times Adds Editors’ Note to Bret Stephens Column Citing White Supremacist on ‘Jewish Genius’

The New York Times did some damage control on Sunday after columnist *Bret Stephens* came under heavy criticism for a piece that dabbles in eugenics in order to...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.