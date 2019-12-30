Media Watch New from Mediaite → Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan https://t.co/q0uJHDomc0 2 hours ago sanjayator Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan https://t.co/6klg1lUd8w https://t.co/HYKYK9a3S9 4 hours ago ENM News Michael Bloomberg is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a proposal for a White… https://t.co/YFk2uzNz41 10 hours ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Michael #Bloomberg is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a #Proposal for a… https://t.co/GyYSzmr2eX 10 hours ago LegallyBae RT @Mediaite: Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan https://t.co/OBLa9xr2o8 10 hours ago Mediaite Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan https://t.co/OBLa9xr2o8 10 hours ago