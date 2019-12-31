Brooke Shields, 54, Poses in Super Sexy Bikini!

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 23 hours ago )

Brooke Shields is baring her hot bod! The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday (December 29) to share a photo of herself while on vacation. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooke Shields “Another blue lagoon 💙,” Brooke captioned the below photo of herself posing in a sexy, navy bikini after going for [...] 👓 View full article

