Eddie Murphy to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Eddie Murphy will be receiving a huge honor at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! It has been announced that the 58-year-old actor will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement award at the upcoming ceremony. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Murphy Eddie is also nominated for Best Actor for his role of Rudy [...]
