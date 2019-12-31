Global  

Alex Trebek Has Suffered 'Moments of Depression' During Cancer Battle

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Alex Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer and he is opening up about his health in a new interview. The longtime Jeopardy host, 79, chatted with Michael Strahan to talk about how the battle with cancer has affected his life. “I don’t mind getting choked up. My oncologist told me one of the symptoms, if [...]
