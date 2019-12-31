Global  

Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist Topping Billboard Hot 100 in Four Consecutive Decades

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker has made it into the record books after her Christmas single, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', scored a third week at the top of the pop charts.
