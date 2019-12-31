gerald cook RT @Gr3Te4rights: Mind-blowing 😭😱 Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews' https://t.co/nfk2ZA2trs #FoxNews 21 seconds ago

Robert L. Hills Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews' You mean beaner icon, right? 2 minutes ago

McCombs RT @NahBabyNah: I think the Jewish population would disagree Linda Ronstadt compares Trump's America to Hitler's Germany . https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

CARLY-TRUMP2020 RT @blackbartohio: Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews' https://t.co/MZ09Ayqf3y #FoxNews HER POLITICAL… 4 minutes ago

4mvp 🎵 You're no good, you're no good I'm gonna say it again You're no good, you're no good🎵 ... Lind… https://t.co/1r61PLbpnP 4 minutes ago

JoEtta S Davis ❌🇺🇸🤔⭐ #Cult45 RT @ItoniLl: Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews' https://t.co/EMNgmKkDrt Really Linda Ronstadt? Absu… 4 minutes ago

Swan ‘Like Hitler’: Linda Ronstadt compares rise of Trump to Nazi Germany https://t.co/t8JgzLrxE6 another b..ch cut cut… https://t.co/fxot2zEj4h 7 minutes ago