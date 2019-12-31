Mariah Carey becomes the first artist with No. 1 hits in four separate decades



Recent related news from verified sources Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist Topping Billboard Hot 100 in Four Consecutive Decades The 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker has made it into the record books after her Christmas single, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', scored a third week at the top of...

AceShowbiz 2 hours ago



Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist to Have No. 1 Songs in Four Decades! Mariah Carey is queen of the charts! Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1, the 49-year-old entertainer has become the first artist to...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



