Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sharon Stone blocked from dating app

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has been blocked from the dating app, Bumble, after some users reported that her account was a fake.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble 00:59

 Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took to Twitter to address the issue. I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone Tries App Dating [Video]Sharon Stone Tries App Dating

She talks about her new account.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:00Published

Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble

Sharon Stone is actually on Bumble, but users reported her profile and got her kicked off

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Stone says dating app Bumble closed her account: 'Don't shut me out of the hive'

Sharon Stone made headlines when Bumble removed her account after a user reported it as fake. These other stars have looked for love on dating apps.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteWorldNewsMashableSifyThe AgeSeattle TimesE! Online

Sharon Stone blocked on dating app

Finding love is never easy, as actress Sharon Stone discovered when she was blocked on dating app Bumble after multiple users reported her account as fake. "I...
Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNewsMashableThe AgeSeattle TimesE! Online

Tweets about this

wsbradio

WSB Radio Fake celebrity profiles on major dating apps are common. Actress Sharon Stone revealed on Twitter today that her pr… https://t.co/RFxFNvePWo 24 seconds ago

cbs46

CBS46 The Golden Globe-winning actress Sharon Stone has revealed she was bumped from the dating site Bumble because other… https://t.co/d8SjG7lB0j 27 seconds ago

johnboggan

John Boggan RT @AP: Bumble says it has restored the profile of actress Sharon Stone after she was “mistakenly" blocked from interacting on the dating a… 3 minutes ago

lmpeachment

The 2020 Project 🇺🇸 RT @NBCNews: Bumble has restored Sharon Stone's account after the actress said she was blocked from the dating app because users thought he… 8 minutes ago

GuardianLifeNG

Guardian Life NG @sharonstone was blocked on dating app Bumble after some users had reported that her account was fake. The 61 years… https://t.co/xXHQJx1TFA 23 minutes ago

mawzaroo1

Stephen McElroy Check out this story from https://t.co/iig8ate6gL. https://t.co/mUsSnwTou5 32 minutes ago

WRANGLERICK

RICK Actress Sharon Stone said she was bumped from the dating site Bumble because other users had reported her profile,… https://t.co/949wa5azW1 34 minutes ago

chidambara09

Chidambara .ML. #SharonStone, 61, reveals she was BLOCKED from #datingapp Bumble https://t.co/S0UpfceDv1 via @DailyMailCeleb… https://t.co/NTZDMbLdyU 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.