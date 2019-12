Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Teri Garr was hospitalized on Monday (December 30) after suffering a medical emergency at her home in California’s San Fernando Valley. TMZ reports that the Tootsie and Close Encounters of the Third Kind actress was transported to a local hospital via ambulance at around 10:30am that morning. Teri, 75, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in [...]