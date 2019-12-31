Global  

CBS Evening News Shows Photo of Elijah Cummings During Story on John Lewis’ Cancer Diagnosis

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
CBS Evening News showed a picture of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and wrongly identified him as Rep. John Lewis during a story on Lewis’ cancer diagnosis. During Monday’s edition of the show anchored by Major Garrett (filing in for Norah O’Donnell) CBS Evening News ran a story on Lewis’ announcing he had been diagnosed […]
