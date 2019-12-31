Global  

Kansas Police Chief: Officer Fabricated Story About McDonald’s Employee Writing ‘F*cking Pig’ on Coffee Cup

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
An incident involving a Herington, Kansas officer at a McDonald's was apparently fabricated, the police chief said earlier tonight.
News video: Aurora Names Vanessa Wilson As New Interim Police Chief

Aurora Names Vanessa Wilson As New Interim Police Chief 02:11

 The Aurora Police Department announced on Monday that Vanessa Wilson will lead their department as a formal search for a new police chief takes place.

