Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' from 'Harriet' Live for 'Today' (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Cynthia Erivo is someone you’re going to see a lot of during awards season and she’s wrapping up 2019 with a performance of her new song! The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning actress performed “Stand Up” from her movie Harriet on The Today Show on Monday morning (December 30) in New York City. Cynthia wrote the [...]
