Caitlyn Jenner Reveals the Real Reason She Split With Kris Jenner

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her split from ex Kris Jenner. The 70-year-old reality star says the reason the former couple parted ways after 22 years of marriage didn’t have to do with “trans issues.” “When Kris and I separated, it wasn’t because of trans issues. It was for a million other reasons,” Caitlyn [...] 👓 View full article

