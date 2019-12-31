Anna Paquin Defends Her Nearly Silent Role in 'The Irishman'
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Anna Paquin is defending her small role in the new Netflix movie The Irishman, in which her character only says six words throughout the entire three-and-a-half hour film. The Oscar-winning actress is not upset about her small role, despite people on Twitter expressing an opposite reaction. “It’s very endearing when people think they are fighting [...]
Check out the official "Groundbreaking Visual Effects" featurette for the Netflix movie The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano!
Release Date: November 27, 2019 on Netflix
The Irishman is a biographical crime movie...
The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations. Awards season is in full swing with nominations being announced left and right. Here are some of the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards...